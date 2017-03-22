Child found wandering in December, but mom still missing Local News Child found wandering in December, but mom still missing A Detroit woman has been missing since December and her family is desperate for answers.

The case first grabbed the spotlight when the woman's toddler was found wandering the streets alone. A 1-year-old boy found wandering alone on Detroit's west side was walking near the area of Dover and Rutland on a cold December morning.

A little boy named Isaiah was safely returned to relatives but still months later, without his mom Nicole Smith.

"It's going on four months now and we are still looking for her," said Dana Smith, aunt of the missing woman. "Come home safely."

Dana Smith says her niece, 33-year-old Nicole Smith, was last seen leaving her mother's house Dec. 11 with her little boy. They were supposed to return to the transitional shelter where she'd been staying - but never did.

Instead Isaiah was found outside alone the next day.

Adding to their concern is Nicole's medical condition.

"She has seizures," Dana said. "She hasn't had her medicine that we know of since December 11th."

The family says Nicole may have been meeting up with someone she met on Facebook. Relatives are asking for the public's help.

If you've seen 33-year-old Nicole Smith - a mother of four - missing since December, please call Detroit police at (313) 596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

"Somebody has her - or had her," Dana Smith said. "We just want closure. We either want her home safely or we want to know what happened to her."

