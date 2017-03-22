Waterford police officer charged with beating, sexual assault of wife Local News Waterford police officer charged with beating, sexual assault of wife

A local police department arrests one of its own and now that officer could go to prison for a long time.

As far as neighbors go, Tom Egres felt he knew Brendon Moquin pretty well. So he was pretty shocked to find out the Waterford police officer is now accused of beating and sexually assaulting his wife.

"I never heard him yell at his children never heard him yell at her or yelling come out of the house," Egres said.

Moquin, his wife and two young children, live right across the street.

Neighbors say they moved in about a year and a half ago..from the outside - they looked happy.

"He always seemed really nice," said Wendy Egres said. "I've seen him walking with his kids, and that's about it."

"They never argued, I've seen them raking leaves together in the front yard playing with the kids," said Tom Egres.

The nearly four-year veteran of the Waterford police force has been charged with domestic violence and 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct.

But online records show his wife filed for divorce in February. It's not clear if that may have led to the alleged violence.

"I didn't know him as a police officer just a neighbor and he seemed like a nice guy," said neighbor Randy Dillaber.

The judge set his bond at $25,000 and the Waterford Township Police Department says he has been placed on administrative leave.