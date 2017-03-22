Stranger danger: Man tells kids he ran out of gas in St. Clair Shores Local News Stranger danger: Man tells kids he ran out of gas in St. Clair Shores A man approached two teenagers in St. Clair Shores claiming he ran out of gas when confronted by an adult, he drives away from the scene.

Police there are warning the public of the suspect on a home security camera. This footage was taken at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday from a house on Benjamin Street between little Mack and Harper.

Police say the man, said to be in his 60s, went to up a couple of 13-year-old boys and told them he had run out of gas.



The kids ran inside the house and told their father. The guy told the father the same story but it didn't quite check out when he drove away in an early 2000 model green Chevrolet Trailblazer.

It left many to wonder what his true intention was.

"That's pretty bizarre," said neighbor George Jeruzal. "Very suspicious but those kids are smart."

According to people who live there on Benjamin this isn't a very busy road so any suspicious vehicle that would drive down would easily stand out.

"We always notice odd vehicles but we weren't around when that happened though," said Jeruzal.

The report triggered an email from the school district warning parents about the stranger danger.

The same email said a man fitting this description was seen following kids in the neighborhood two days prior. FOX 2 is told until they find him they will be stepping up patrols in the neighborhood and warn parents to report anything suspicious.