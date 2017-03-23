Police: Father in custody after taking 5-year-old daughter from house in Romulus Local News Police: Father in custody after taking 5-year-old daughter from house in Romulus A little girl who was taken by her non-custodial father during a home invasion early Thursday morning has been found safe, according to Romulus police.

We're told the father, Buddy Gill, broke into the home in the 7200 block of Washington Street, which is near Wayne and Ecorse roads, around 4:30 a.m. He took off in a silver Jeep with the 5-year-old girl.

The suspect's vehicle was spotted a few hours later in Lincoln Park. Officers there pulled the driver over and identified him as the suspect. The little girl was not in the car. She was found safe a short while later, though, at the father's house. The father has been taken into custody. It's not known yet if the girl is back in custody with her mother.

Authorities had not issued an AMBER Alert when the girl was found. She was found around 8 a.m. Captain Joshua Monte with the Romulus Police Department said an AMBER Alert was not issued because there was no direct threat to the child's safety.

Michigan State Police had issued an Endangered Missing Advisory, though, which has since been canceled.

Police are continuing their investigating and charges have not yet been submitted.