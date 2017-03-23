Road worker dies after accident while patching potholes in Taylor

- A Wayne County road worker who was injured in an accident Thursday while patching potholes in Taylor has died. One other road worker was injured and remains hospitalized.

"Today, a member of our Wayne County family perished in a tragic work accident, while another was seriously injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families as we grieve with them. This a terrible and sad day for Wayne County," said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans.

The accident happened just before 11 a.m. on Van Born Road at Fellrath Street, which is near Beech Daly Road.

It's not known right now what caused the accident, but we're told a vehicle involved in the pothole patching process hit the workers.

Authorities haven't yet identified the road workers.

