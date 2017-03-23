910 AM radio boss: ex-host Monica Conyers still the same old, same old

The war of words between former Detroit City Councilwoman Monica Conyers and the head of AM 910 escalated Thursday.

The owner of 910 AM Kevin Adell released a scathing email detailing violations of company policy she was let go for. Among her violations, Adell accused her of trying to use her husband's federal government ID to garner discounts as well as poor behavior.

Conyers was let go from the radio station earlier this week then was sent a letter saying she had been fired.



NOTE: Above is a video from Wednesday's report with Conyers reacting to news of her firing. She has not released a comment responding to Adell's detailed claims today as of yet. We will update the story if and when she has an official response.

"Monica Conyers is still the same old - same old, she hasn't been rehabilitated," Adell said in his statement. "Monica Conyers is the same person you saw in City Council with her sense of entitlement."

Conyers, 51, is married to longest serving active member of Congress, John Conyers (D-Detroit) and spent three years in prison for taking bribes when she was on the city council.

Adell listed violations in his statement. He said Conyers was released for:

"1. Attempted to use a corporate benefit that didn't exist for you. Example, using my executive assistant to book a room at The Peninsula in Chicago for $750/night when it wasn't approved.

"2. Attempted to garner a discount using her husband's Federal Government ID when he was never a part of this trip. She has a Federal ID number, but it isn't the Federal ID number that people want.

"3. Being loud and obnoxious in the hallways of The Word Network and partying down like its 1999!

"4. Bother the CEO while he is on vacation with his family. Calling him about refreshments because her husband, the highest ranking member, is coming in to do a radio interview with his wife on her radio show.

"5. Banging on the CEO's door. It is closed for a reason, either I'm on the phone or meeting with someone…I am not looking for you. She bangs on the door until I open it!

"6. Didn't properly register as a lobbyist. She wanted to be included as a lobbying firm, but we discovered later that she never did register properly.

"7. Swag for all three companies is used for marketing, she cleaned out our swag for all three companies! It is not to replace her wardrobe and not used for her personal sleepwear, etc."

Conyers responded to her firing Wednesday questioning how can she be fired from a job she was never paid for. AM 910 hosts are responsible for selling their own advertising and are not paid directly from the station.

"You don't sign a contract when you work for free," she said. "It’s okay, people have to do what they have to do. People have to do what's in their best interest."

Conyers was in the news in 2015 after filing a $25,000 lawsuit against McDonald's for a cut finger on a chair while dining in Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus in 2015.