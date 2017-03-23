Wateford PD fires officer charged with domestic violence, criminal sexual conduct

- A Waterford police officer facing criminal charges has been fired by the department.

The department announced Thursday that Brendon Moquin has been terminated by the township. He was charged Wednesday with domestic violence, a 93 day misdemeanor and criminal sexual conduct third degree, a 15-year felony.

After his arraignment, he was released on a $25,000 personal bond. He is scheduled to appear in the 51st district court on April 12, 2017 for a probable cause hearing.

Moquin was initially placed on paid administrative leave to afford him due process with regard to internal administrative matters.

Thursday the department announced his termination.