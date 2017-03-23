Worker killed patching road by Wayne County truck identified Local News Worker killed patching Taylor road by county truck identified One man is dead and several injured Thursday after a road crew dump truck crashed into the rest of its convoy.

Two Wayne County road crews were patching up potholes around 10:30 a.m. in Taylor when they were hit by one of their own work trucks.

Garden City resident David Wolf, 47, was killed in the accident. A 61-year-old man from Belleville, 48-year-old man from Lincoln Park and 46-year-old man from Detroit were injured.

"I watched them go by and that truck apparently didn't stop," said witness Walter Carroll.

While greeting a customer outside Ed's Tire shop on Van Born between Inkster and Beech Daly.

Carroll says he heard something he will never forget.

"I heard it hit it and I heard the guy yell," she said.

One witness is seen on surveillance video running to help as others call 911, feeling helpless as Taylor and Dearborn Heights fire crews and paramedics arrive.

"The guys were backing up and his other workers were assisting him. Paramedics were here real fast," Carroll said.

"My prayers are going out to that family right now. I was actually terrified when I saw it," said Drew Jarrell, another witness.

Fire crews say as one of the workers was able to get away from the truck, but the other became pinned in between the two.

"One guy came over here and the other was lying right there where that pool of blood's at. It was a terrible thing to see," Carroll said.

"I watched three to four people get him up and get him on the stretcher. He just didn't look too good," Jarrell said.

Witnesses describe seeing the driver who hit them getting out of his truck then holding that worker and sobbing.

"It appeared to definitely be an accident from what I see," Carroll said. "I'm at a loss for words."

That worker was pronounced dead at the hospital not long after.

Taylor police are investigating what exactly happened and if that driver became distracted.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their families as we grieve with them. This terrible and sad day for Wayne County," Wayne County Executive Warren Evans said.