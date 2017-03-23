Dramatic 911 recording: Man fights with intruder while wife calls for help in Harrison Twp Local News Dramatic 911 recording: Man fights with intruder while wife calls for help in Harrison Twp A frightening situation for a Harrison Township family when a man breaks into their home in the middle of the night.

The woman called 911 as her husband fights with the intruder.

911 Operator: "What's going on there?"

Caller: "There's a guy in my house... (Inaudible)... please come"

911 Operator: "Do you know who this person is?"

Caller: "No"

911 Operator: "Did he break in?"

Caller: "Yes"

At 4 a.m. Wednesday a man getting ready for work starts his car and goes back in his house. Minutes later someone breaks down the locked front door of the man's home on Chart Street.

Investigators say the suspect is 34-year-old Erik Niedzwiecki. As the 911 call continues, the caller becomes more frantic.

911 operator: "Is the male that broke in armed?"

Caller: "I don't know"

911 operator: "Is your husband armed?"

Caller: "No, I'm trying to - I can't open my gun, my gun safe is jammed"

911 operator: "What's jammed?"

Caller: "My gun safe is jammed"

At this point the caller's husband is downstairs on top of the suspect, holding him down until sheriff's deputies arrive.

Operator: "Is anyone there injured?"

Caller: "I don't know, I can't go downstairs, I can't open the gun safe"

911 operator: "They're downstairs right now?"

Caller: "Yeah, my kids are here (inaudible)."

The two kids were upstairs with their mother and then more than 4 minutes into the 911 call.

Caller: "My husband's yelling where the *bleep* is everybody?"

911 operator: "I've got everyone on the way."

A little over a minute later sheriff's deputies arrive at the house on Chart Street and arrest the suspect. No one is hurt.

The victims didn't want to talk to FOX 2 and their next door neighbor had no idea anything happened until we told him.

The suspect is being held at the Macomb County Jail being held on a $75,000 cash bond.