Detroit Police search for missing children

- Detroit Police are searching for two young children this morning who may be involved in a family dispute. The father of 1 year old Maria Cox and 3 year old Zamar Cox says he dropped them off at their mother's home on Whitmore street. The children's mother claims their father never dropped them off and she has not seen them since Tuesday. Police say the mother has displayed signs that she may be suffering from some mental issues. Zamar was last seen wearing gray jogging pants and a red sweatshirt. Maria was wearing a one piece pink outfit. If anyone sees the children, please call Detroit Police at 313-596-1616 or 313-596-1201.