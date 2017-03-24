Detroit siblings found safe at relative's after hours-long search Local News Detroit siblings found safe at relative's after hours-long search Two siblings who were reported missing late Thursday night have been found safe and sound.

- Two siblings who were reported missing late Thursday night have been found safe and sound.

The father of 1-year-old Marcia Cox and 3-year-old Zamar Cox contacted police late Thursday night saying he hadn't seen them for days. The father had claimed that he dropped them off Tuesday night, but the mother claimed that didn't happen and that she hadn't seen the kids since then either.

Friday morning, the apartment complex in the 900 block of Whitmore Street became ground central for the search for the brother and sister. Police canvassed the area for hours looking for any sign of the siblings. They checked everything from abandoned homes to parking lots -- only to learn the kids were both at a relative's not far from here.

"Thanks to a tip from a community member we were able to get the location of the kid. The individuals who had the kids immediately contacted us, set up arrangements for us to get the kids and we recovered them," Detroit Police Department Commander Marlon Wilson said.



Police first became aware of the situation around 9 p.m. Thursday when their father reached out to them, concerned that he hadn't seen the kids for days. The mother told investogators they were last with their dad, while he said he returned them on Tuesday evening. Turns out, Mom knew more than she was letting on.



"It appears the mother voluntarily gave them to a family friend. As soon as he got the information, he did what was right and contacted the police department," says Cdr. Wilson of the relative.



Police tell us the couple is in the process of getting a divorce, which likely led to both Zamar and Marcia being reported as missing. Investigators are continuing to look into the situation to see what, if anything, criminal happened here. But at least the kids are safe.



"We take matters like this seriously so our goal at the end of the day was to make sure the kids were unharmed," says Cdr. Wilson.



The 3-year-old and 1-year-old were taken to Children's Hospital to get checked out, but police say that was just a precaution. They also say they will likely be turned over to their dad soon.

Police say no AMBER Alert was issued because the details surrounding their disappearance did not meet the criteria.