Mental exam ordered for man accused of shooting 2 officers

Raymond Durham's lawyer, Gabi Silver, said in court Friday that he appears "somewhat delusional" and that she doesn't believe he's able to competently assist in his defense at this time.

This is the first time the 60-year-old suspect has been seen publicly since he was arrested for allegedly shooting two Detroit police officers last week. A 20-year veteran was shot in the neck. The second officer who was hit, a 4-year veteran, was hit twice in the upper torso and was saved by a bulletproof vest. He was also shot in the ankle. Both officers are recovering in stable condition. Their names have not been given.

The officers were conducting a narcotics investigation when they approached a man who was "acting fidgety," Police Chief James Craig said. The man pulled out a gun and fired before the officers returned fire. Durham was also wounded in the shootout.

Durham is scheduled to return to court in June if the competency exam has been completed. Silver says it can take 60-90 days for the evaluation to be completed. His current mental state and his mental state on the date of the offense will be evaluated.

"I can't proceed in any way in this case until I'm satisfied that he's competent," she said.

She added that she hopes this case sheds a light on how the mentally ill are treated.

"With respect to [Durham], I don't know his background, but I think we all see time and time again how mentally ill people end up here, having committed crimes and it's, often times, there's a lack of treatment. There's a lack of housing; there's a lack of treatment; there's a lack of ability to get resources," Silver said. "It's really tragic all the way around."

Silver says Durham is currently on the psychiatric floor in the Wayne County Jail, where he'll remain until the court hearings proceed.

Durham has been charged with two counts of Assault with Intent to Murder; two counts of Resisting and Obstructing the Police Causing serious Impairment; and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm; and five counts of Felony Firearm. Detroit Police have said Durham is also considered a suspect now in the fatal shooting of Wayne State University Police Sergeant Collin Rose last fall. They say DNA from both shooting scenes matches Durham.

Sgt. Rose, 29, was shot in the Woodbridge Community neighborhood when he stopped a man on a bike in November of 2016. Rose's murder has been unsolved for nearly four months now. A reward has increased to more than $100,000 for information that helped track down the suspect. Chief Craig has said the manner of the two shooting attacks on the officers are certainly similar.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.