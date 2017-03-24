Dearborn Crystallettes head to World Synchronized Figure Skating Championship Local News Dearborn Crystallettes head to World Synchronized Figure Skating Championship One of the best US synchronized figure skating teams is based right here in metro Detroit. The Crystallettes of Dearborn are going to the world championships to represent Team USA.

The Crystallettes are only one of two U.S. teams to represent our country in the upcoming world championship in Colorado Springs. Twenty one countries will compete.

The team started training together nearly a year ago.

If you aren't familiar with synchronized figure skating, the team is made up of sixteen dancers who are all on the ice at the same time.

"It's really like The Rockettes on ice. A whole lot of speed, lifts, danger, blades everyone; people holding up skaters over their heads," explain co-directors Shannon Peterson and Holly Malewski.

This is the team's fifth appearance at the world championships.

"I feel like a lot of people don't think of figure skating as the first sport to try, but it's so much fun and, honestly, you fall but it teaches you so many life lessons to keep up and keep going," says synchronized ice dancer Anastasia Worthy.

Right now, it's not an official Olympic sport but they're hoping some day synchronized figure skating will be a part of the winter games.

The competition is April 7-8, 2017. You can get more information at www.2017synchroworlds.com.