MISSING: DPD looking for 12-year-old Azariah Saunders

Posted:Mar 24 2017 10:55PM EDT

Updated:Mar 24 2017 10:55PM EDT

DETROIT (WJBK) - Police are looking for a missing child out of Detroit.

DPD has put out an alert for 12-year-old Azariah Saunders, who was last seen at her home on Santa Barbara at about 8 p.m. Thursday .

Azariah left her home wearing a purple jacket, black stone washed jeans and white Nike shoes.

Investigators say she has a medical condition that requires medication.

If you've seen Azaria, please call Detroit police at (313) 596-5200.


