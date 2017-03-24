MISSING: DPD looking for 12-year-old Azariah Saunders Local News MISSING: DPD looking for 12-year-old Azariah Saunders

- Police are looking for a missing child out of Detroit.



DPD has put out an alert for 12-year-old Azariah Saunders, who was last seen at her home on Santa Barbara at about 8 p.m. Thursday .



Azariah left her home wearing a purple jacket, black stone washed jeans and white Nike shoes.



Investigators say she has a medical condition that requires medication.



If you've seen Azaria, please call Detroit police at (313) 596-5200.