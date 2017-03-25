Detroit boy shoots himself with mother's gun Local News Detroit boy shoots himself with mother's gun Detroit police are investigating an apparent accidental shooting after a 9-year-old boy shot himself in the hand after finding a gun in his mother's purse.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning at an apartment complex in the 5500 block of John C Lodge.

The boy was taken to Detroit Children's Hospital where he is listed in critical condition and is expected to be ok.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig says the mother who owns that gun is a CPL holder, but he will be pushing to have her license revoked as soon as possible. So far, no charges have been filed against her in the case.