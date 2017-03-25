Dad accused of kidnapping daughter speaks to FOX 2

Posted:Mar 25 2017 11:07PM EDT

Updated:Mar 25 2017 11:07PM EDT

(WJBK) - He was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his daughter from her mother's home in Romulus. Now, he's speaking to FOX 2 about what he says really happened that morning. FOX 2's Hannah Saunders reports.

 

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories