Dad accused of kidnapping daughter speaks to FOX 2

(WJBK) - He was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his daughter from her mother's home in Romulus. Now, he's speaking to FOX 2 about what he says really happened that morning. FOX 2's Hannah Saunders reports.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
(WJBK) - He was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his daughter from her mother's home in Romulus. Now, he's speaking to FOX 2 about what he says really happened that morning. FOX 2's Hannah Saunders reports.