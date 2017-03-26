Let It Rip Weekend: DPS superintendent search & ACA upheld

Today on Let It Rip Weekend, the search for a new superintendent for Detroit Public Schools Community District is down to two candidates, but the interim superintendent isn't being considered for the job, even though many support her. She's been doing the job for a year, so should they consider her for the permanent position?
On the panel:
Chastity Pratt Dawsey, Bridge Magazine
Lakia Wilson, Detroit Federation of Teachers Vice President
Elena Herrada, Former DPS board member
And, republican lawmakers are scrambling after their attempt to repeal and replace the Afforable Care Act backfired. Supporters of ACA are breathing a sigh of relief, so what's next?
On the panel:
Dillon Breen, Wayne County GOP Chair
Kelly Garrett, Mothering Justice