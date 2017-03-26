Detroit man injured in shooting, gunman still at large Local News Detroit man injured in shooting, gunman still at large A 22-year-old man is recovering at a hospital after being shot in Detroit. FOX 2's Hannah Saunders has the story.

- Detroit Police say a 22-year-old man was walking from a house to get in a car with his brother when a red Chrysler 300 pulled up with two people inside. One got out and started shooting.

The man who was shot is listed in temporary serious condition undergoing surgery at Henry Ford Hospital. He's expected to be ok, and has already been able to speak to police along with his brother.

The shooting happened at about 6 P.M. Sunday evening outside the house on Petoskey off Bourke near Livernois. Investigators found multiple casings, and spent hours searching for evidence.

Detroit Police at the 10th Precinct again are looking for two people in a red Chrysler 300. They believe only one weapon was fired. If you have any information call Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

