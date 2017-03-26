1 dead, 3 hurt in shooting on Grand River in Detroit Local News 1 dead, 3 hurt in shooting on Grand River in Detroit 1 person is dead, 3 others hurt following a shooting outside a restaurant in Detroit. FOX 2's Hannah Saunders has the story.

- Neighbors say the parking lot was packed with a large group of people when an argument broke out between two groups of teenagers. They pulled guns, and now a 16-yo is dead.

Four people total were shot shortly before 11:30 Saturday night at an after party going on outside Steve's Soul Food on Grand River and Spokane. Two 18-year-old males and one 17-year-old female received non-life threatening gun shot wounds. A 16-year-old male was pronounced dead at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Police are still searching for suspects.

Detroit Police say some of the teenagers they want to talk to took off in a red Chrysler 300. Another group in a maroon Dodge Charger.

If you have any information that can help them out, give them a call or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.