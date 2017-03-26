Community gathers to remember Solomon Bonner

Posted:Mar 26 2017 11:35PM EDT

Updated:Mar 26 2017 11:35PM EDT

(WJBK) - A 15-year-old shot in Pontiac last weekend has died from his injuries. He was a promising student athlete before his life was cut short. Today dozens gathered to remember him. FOX 2's Randy Wimbley has the story.


