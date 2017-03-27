Man in custody after hours-long standoff with Royal Oak police Local News Man in custody after hours-long standoff with Royal Oak police An early-morning police standoff in Royal Oak has been peacefully resolved.

- An early-morning police standoff in Royal Oak has been peacefully resolved.

Police were called around midnight to the home near Gardenia and Connecticut avenues, which is near campbell Road between 11 and 12 Mile roads. Police say the standoff began as a domestic disturbance, and the suspect's girlfriend called 911 when she left the home.

Police didn't have contact with the man but still believed he was inside the home. That was the case, and the suspect came outside and surrendered peacefully around 5:30 a.m.

Royal Oak Police and an Oakland County Special Response Team was at the scene.

The man was taken into custody. He has not yet been identified.