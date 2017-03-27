FBI, MSP executing search warrant at home, offices of Sen. Bert Johnson Local News FBI, MSP executing search warrant at home, offices of Sen. Bert Johnson Authorities with the FBI and with Michigan State Police are executing a search warrant at the home and offices of Sen. Bert Johnson.

- Authorities with the FBI and with Michigan State Police are executing a search warrant at the home and offices of Sen. Bert Johnson. Johnson's home was investigated Monday morning in Highland Park, as well as his offices in Lansing.

Michigan State Police couldn't comment further on what prompted the search warrant.

FOX 2's M.L. Elrick, who's been investigating Johnson for months, says the search warrants may have something to do with Johnson's money troubles. Elrick has reported on Johnson being accused of not paying young staff workers, landlords and those he's lost lawsuits to.

Sources tell Elrick that Johnson allegedly used state money to pay some of his bills. You can hear more from FOX 2's M.L. Elrick in the video player above.

Johnson is a Democrat who represent's Michigan's 2nd Senate District, which includes northeast Detroit, Highland Park, Hamtramck, Harper Woods, and all five Grosse Pointe communities. He's served since 2010.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.