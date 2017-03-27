3 armed intruders break into home, shoot Pontiac man Local News 3 armed intruders break into home, shoot Pontiac man Deputies are still looking for three men wanted for forcing their way inside this blue mobile home, then robbing and shooting a man inside.

It appears the 50-year-old victim will recover; he is currently in intensive care at a nearby hospital. Neighbors frightened by the incident, say the victims are a hard working non-English speaking family who own a local restaurant.

Four people were home when the suspects forced their way through the door armed with handguns and a rifle.

The incident happened at the Walton Manor Mobile Home Park just before midnight Sunday. The three suspects are described as there black men, all about 6 feet tall, who were wearing dark clothing and masks.

Oakland county investigators say they shot a 50 year old man in the stomach before getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Deputies believe they got away in a black Chevy suburban.

"He's got a little restaurant," said a neighbor about the victim. "And they don't like to put the money in the bank, they take it to the house. (That's) probably why people targeted him. (They) followed him from the restaurant probably."

Many of the neighbors say they are surprised to be just learning about this, and that they didn't hear any commotion last night.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of at least $1,000. Call them at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

