1 teen killed, 3 others wounded in Grand River shooting Local News 1 teen killed, 3 others wounded in Grand River shooting Bullets fly on Detroit's west side leaving one teenager dead -- and three others in the hospital.

Police say it all started as an argument between two groups.

"I was in shock, it really broke my heart," said classmate Chanel Patterson.

Classmates of 16-year-old Forest Rochon say they still can't believe they lost their friend to gun violence this weekend.

"Somebody had the choice to not do it and they did it," Patterson said. “They don't have to."

Police say Rochon was one of four teens shot around 11:30 on Saturday night at an event near Steve's Soul Food restaurant on Grand River in Detroit.

The other three teens are recovering from their injuries but Rochon was pronounced dead at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Police say they are still investigating and want anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You never have to leave your name.

On Monday students at Western International High School made posters to honor their friend at a candlelight memorial.

They say it's time for the gun violence to end.

"It should not be that easy for people to get guns," said Richard, a classmate. "People shouldn't kill each other over words. From what I am hearing it was just over words and people got mad.

"You don't have to take somebody," Richard said. "It wasn't even the right person and they took his life."

