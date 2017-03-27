Hazel Park church asks public's help for repair of historic steeple Local News Hazel Park church asks public's help for repair of historic steeple

- The big windstorm that knocked out power to a record number of customers -- also badly damaged a local church.

Construction crews carefully removing the historic steeple at the landmark community church on North Chrysler Drive in Hazel Park, formerly Calvary Baptist Church.

The congregation is trying to raise thousands of dollars for much needed repairs.



Pastor Barry David says while the situation is a setback, it may have been an act of divine intervention. We're told the steeple was put up in 1972.



The congregation has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover the $25,000 price tag for the cost of repairs. CLICK HERE to donate.

