Barricaded gunman inside crashed car surrenders to police in Sterling Heights Local News Barricaded gunman inside crashed car involved in police standoff in Sterling Heights WEB UPDATE (11:47 p.m.): The suspect has been arrested peacefully after a police standoff following a police chase led to a crash.



The Michigan State Police tweeted: "Great news!! Suspect is in custody without further incident. Great job by all the troopers and local officers on the peaceful outcome."



Police are at the scene where the man was holed up inside a vehicle which crashed in Sterling Heights.

The driver of the vehicle was armed with a gun after crashing. The vehicle was currently on its side involved in a standoff with police. The crash happened on eastbound 16 Mile between Schoenherr and Utica roads.

Michigan State Troopers attempted to negotiate with the suspect, who had threatened to shoot police, according to MSP Lt. Michael Shaw.



The man rejected attempts by police to get medical attention for him. This pursuit started on 22 Mile near Gratiot for a traffic violation and the suspect proceeded down M-59 to 94 to 16 Mile.



The suspect lost control after avoiding spike strips and drove the vehicle in ditch causing it to overturn.

