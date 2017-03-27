Delta Airlines tries to clear the air after kicking girls in leggings off plane

- They made it through security only to be stopped by the so-called fashion police. Two young girls are banned from a United Airlines flight for wearing leggings.

The airline is working to clear the air -- after the controversy erupted on-line by clarifying why the girls were kicked off the plane. They were traveling for free with a voucher - which means they have to follow a dress code.

But not everybody agreed with this controversial policy. United Airlines is experiencing some turbulence over the weekend and it seemed to do a lot more damage to their image than some bumpy air.

FOX 2: Will you fly United now?

"Probably not," said one person.

Ronald Baron is flying with his family to Florida and just like so many people across the nation - were outraged when they heard two girls were kicked off a United Airlines flight from Denver to Minneapolis because they were wearing leggings.

Similar to what 11-year-old Makayla Baran is wearing and the father, just like her dad Ron, was wearing shorts - yet both girls were forced to change before they could re-board.

"I wear them because they are comfortable," she said. "I don't really like jeans because they are tight in the waist.

"They are leggings, that is what everyone is wearing these days," Ron said. "It is not much of a big deal to me or not."

But this move by United set off a firestorm on the Twitter-sphere. People were calling the move outrageous and sexist. Celebrities like Chrissy Teigan using their platform to attack the airline.

She said: "I have flown United before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf."

United PR eventually came out saying the girls were traveling with a buddy pass or voucher and under company policy there is a dress code for company benefit travel. It said that leggings, crop tops and ripped jeans are not allowed.

But if you pay, well, apparently anything is okay.

FOX 2: "I mean you have some holes in your jeans but you can still fly?"

"I think modesty is important but it's kind of a personal decision," said one young woman.

"I've seen worse," another woman said. "I also believe if you travel friends or family or pass what have you needs to be someone specified maybe they can know ahead of time other than that left alone

It is unclear why United considers leggings to be inappropriate but it stands by its policy as leggings are "more than welcome for paying passengers" but not pass riders.

Its Twitter account tweeted “Flying Delta means comfort. (That means you can wear your leggings).”