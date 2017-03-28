MISSING: Mariah Rasnick gone 2 days, house and van torched Local News MISSING: Mariah Rasnick gone 2 days, house and van torched Two people missing and two small children are missing their mother. Now Detroit police are investigating a few odd clues left behind.

"I just want her found," said Melissa Cano, the woman's mother.

The mother of a missing 24-year-old Mariah Rasnick is sick with worry, while at the same time watching over Mariah's 7 and 3 year old children, and not knowing what to say.

"She's got two kids that need her, we all need her," said Cano. "She loves her kids very much. She might leave them for a night, but the next day the kids are back with her."

The southwest Detroit woman was last seen Saturday with her boyfriend of 1-year, Andy "Maniac" Maldonado. Mariah's mother Melissa Cano says their relationship was on the rocks.

"She called me at 6 p.m. Saturday evening and she asked me if I felt like watching the kids and I told her I wasn't feeling good," Cano said. "She took them to a baby sitters house which is a good friend of the family's, that was about 7:30 and that's the last time anybody's heard from her."

Even more strange, she says is the couple's apartment on Central and Lane caught fire early the next morning, and their van was found abandoned and torched not far from the scene.

"The only thing I can think of is either he's hurt her or somebody's hurt both of them," Cano.

Mariah is described as 5 feet, 1 inch and 150 pounds with blue eyes and black hair. She has several tattoos.

"Please speak up, because if that was your child missing, I would speak up in a minute to find your child," Cano said. "I just want my child found."

Detroit police are very early into their investigation into this, if you have info that can help, call them at (313) 596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.