Man, woman found murdered in burning house on Detroit's west side

- Authorities are investigating after two bodies were discovered inside an abandoned house late Monday night. Firefighters found the victims as they were putting out a fire.

Investigators say it appears the victims, a man and a woman were both fatally shot. The victims haven't been identified yet but police say they're in their 20s.

We're told witnesses say two men driving away from the scene in a dark-colored GMC Envoy. Police are reviewing surveillance videos in the area.

Firefighters were called a little before 11 p.m. the house in the 8000 block of Mettetal Street, which is near Greenfield Road and Tireman Avenue.

