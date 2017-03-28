6-year-old girl killed in crash; mom and sibling injured

- Police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning. The girl's mother and 1-year-old sister were also hurt in the crash.

Police say the mother lost control of her white Pontiac G6 around 1 a.m. Tuesday. She crashed into a tree. The 25-year-old woman was critically injured. A 1-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and a 6-year-old girl was killed in the crash.

The crash happened on Edmore Drive on the city's east side, which is near Hayes Street and 8 Mile Road.

Police were investigating at the accident scene until about 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said earlier in their investigation that they were looking to question the girls' father, after they heard he may have been chasing the mother which caused her to crash. Police haven't said if they're still looking for the father.

