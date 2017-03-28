Ford investing $1.2 billion in 3 Michigan facilities

- Ford Motor Company announces it is investing $1.2 billion into three Michigan facilities.

An $850 million investment in the Michigan Assembly Plant supports the return of the Ford Ranger and the Bronco. A $150 million and 130 jobs investment at Romeo Engine expands capacity for engine components for several vehicles, including the Ranger and the Bronco. And, a $200 million investment for advanced data center in Michigan supports Ford's expansion to an auto and mobility company and expected dramatic increase in data storage needs.

Investments are in addition to $700 million and 700 new jobs at Ford's Flat Rock, Michigan facility, announced in January, for high-tech electrified and autonomous vehicles; Ford has announced $1.9 billion in new investments in Michigan this year.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the announcement Tuesday morning.

Big announcement by Ford today. Major investment to be made in three Michigan plants. Car companies coming back to U.S. JOBS! JOBS! JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

"Big announcement by Ford today. Major investment to be made in three Michigan plants. Car companies coming back o U.S. JOBS! JOBS! JOBS!" he wrote.

Trump has held several meetings at the White House with auto executives since taking office that often included Ford chief executive Mark Fields.

The president has vowed to create jobs by creating incentives to deter companies from outsourcing their employment needs. He says he will ease regulations and reduce taxes to encourage companies to hire American.