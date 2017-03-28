Police: Gang activity a possible factor in murdered couple's death Local News Police: Gang activity a possible factor in murdered couple's death Melissa Connell had hoped that she would receive some good news about her missing daughter Mariah Rasnick.

"I'm broken. I'm literally broken. I don't know what to do," she said.

Not only was 24-year-old Mariah missing, but the apartment she shared with her boyfriend on Central caught fire earlier this week and their van was found nearby abandoned and torched.

But Monday night, the hope for good news came to an end when two bodies were found in a vacant house set on fire on Mettetal in Detroit.

The investigation is still ongoing but police say the crime scene on Mettetal is connected to the apartment fire on Central.

The medical examiner's office says Mariah died from multiple gunshot wounds, and identified the other body as Mariah's boyfriend, 26-year-old Andy Maldonado.

He was also shot multiple times and a fire was set to help cover up the crimes.

Police are looking into gang activity as a possible motive.

"Based on some tattoos on their bodies lead us to believe there was gang involvement at one point in time," said Deputy Chief David Levalley of the Detroit Police Department.

Police are also reviewing surveillance video near the crime scene on Mettetal to help find suspects.

"The only thing that I could think of is that her boyfriend was involved in some shady things," Connell said.

Mariah's family says what makes this tragedy even more devastating is that Mariah was expecting her third child.

"A grand baby was on the way. She was about 3 and a 1/2 months pregnant," Connell said.

But for now Connell says she has to find a way to tell Mariah's kids their mom is not coming home.

"I don't know what to do. She has two beautiful children. I don't know how to explain to them what's going on," Connell said.