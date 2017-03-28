Deal reached for Pontiac Silverdome to be demolished

- A Detroit sports landmark turned eyesore is about to have a final curtain call.

Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman and the Triple Investment Group LLC announced Tuesday that the Pontiac Silverdome will be demolished. The terms between both sides were reached in a judgment by the 50th District Court today according to a release from the city.

There is no timetable set for demolition and no new plan for the property has been announced. According to the Detroit Free Press, TIG has until June 9 to submit a demolition permit application and announce the starting date for the demolition as part of today's deal.

The judgment came out of negotiations between the city and TIG in connection to legal action involving the condition of the property. The city of Pontiac had filed a nuisance abatement against the Silverdome's owner in February. The parking lot is currently being used to store hundreds of diesel Volkswagen vehicles.

"In addition to the demolition, the judgment requires ongoing security and safety measures, regular meetings regarding redevelopment efforts and city oversight of demolition activities," said J. Travis Mihelick, city attorney. "Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the facility reached a point where the city believed it presented safety risks. It had also become a destination for vandalism and mischief.

"The city is satisfied with the judgment and believes the measures will be taken to make the property safer but also more aesthetically attractive."

The Silverdome property sits on 127 acres and was last used as home of the Detroit Lions in 2001. It once hosted the Superbowl, the Pistons, WrestleMania III, the World Cup and Pope John Paul II's visit.

Andreas Apostolopoulos, CEO of TIG said that efforts are underway for "new development opportunities."

Mayor Waterman said she supports redevelopment of the Silverdome property and that the city has been working with the owners to come to this resolution for a long time.

"We wanted to be reasonable, but were insistent on arriving at a definitive solution for this troubled property," she said. "We all recognize that the time has come to remove a structure that was once a source of pride for our city and our region.

"The city looks forward to continuing to work with TIG as it repositions the property for new development."