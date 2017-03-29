4 hospitalized after fire at senior apartments in Royal Oak Twp Local News 4 hospitalized after fire at senior apartments in Royal Oak Twp Four people were injured early Wednesday morning when a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Royal Oak Township.

The fire broke out just before 12:45 a.m. at the Royal Oak Towers on Wyoming Avenue near 8 Mile Road. Crews from several surrounding cities responded to assist.

Several people were treated for mild smoke inhalation, and four people are hospitalized right now.

The fire was on the second floor. Authorities say those who live on the third floor through the eleventh floor are cleared to return to their homes, though the elevators aren't working at this time.

"It's difficult for some of these people, being seniors with medical issues and bad legs to get back up the stairs, so, we're asking them to stay up right now and once the elevators are dried back out then they'll be checked and safe to operate again," Ferndale Fire Department Chief Kevin Sullivan says.

The Red Cross is on scene to help those who are displaced.

Authorities aren't sure yet what caused the fire.