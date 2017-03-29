Northbound 75 closed in Detroit after dump truck flips, loses load

Northbound 75 is closed and will be for quite some time after a dump trunk flipped on 75 just south of 8 Mile.

According to Michigan State Police, the truck flipped on 75 just north of Meyers Ave in Detroit. The accident happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said that the truck spilled its load and clean up may take some time. The dump truck is a double truck and both loads were spilled

The crash and spill caused all northbound lanes to be closed.

One lane of traffic is being allowed through on the inside shoulder of the highway.

