Police: Mom driving in crash that killed 6-year-old was drunk Local News Police: Mom driving in crash that killed 6-year-old was drunk Police say Wednesday they believe the woman behind the wheel in a crash that killed a 6-year-old girl in Detroit was her mother -- driving drunk.

- Police say Wednesday they believe the woman behind the wheel in a crash that killed a 6-year-old girl in Detroit was her mother -- driving drunk.

The little girl, Miya, was killed Tuesday morning when her mother, 25-year-old Antaneisha Tisdale, crashed into a tree on Edmore near their home on the city's east side.

SEE ALSO: 6-year-old killed in crash, mother and baby in hospital

The mother is still in critical condition and her other child, her son DJ, survived.

"Everybody is in total disbelief to say the least," said Pauletta Jones.

Family members tell us Antaneisha was celebrating her 25th birthday and there were conflicting reports about an argument and a chase.

Now, a day later, Detroit police say initial reports that Antaneisha was being chased are false.

"Our investigation (determined) that is not what took place. What we do know is that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and just shy of being deemed super drunk," said Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Her blood alcohol level was .15 -- nearly twice the legal limit.

That means she could face serious charges -- if she pulls through.

"She is still in the hospital. She has not gained consciousness, I'm told, since the accident," Craig said.

It was an accident that never should have happened, and the chief says he's upset police were lied to about what happened.

"We're gonna continue to get to the bottom of it. It's a tragic situation," Craig said. "It's shameful. We have a dead child right here."

It's not clear who gave police false information or whether or not they will face charges.