Businessman Robert Shumake charged with 2 felonies Local News Businessman Robert Shumake charged with 2 felonies Businessman Robert Shumake was in Oakland County court Wednesday, charged with two felonies and 16 misdemeanors.

Shumake made a grand entrance into the courtroom as the defendant came in like a rock star. He was surrounded by a group of men determined to keep FOX 2 away from the big shot businessman.



RELATED: Robert Shumake - big shot busted

Robert Shumake was escorted by his entourage to the courtroom of Judge James Alexander. Attorney General Bill Schuette says Shumake was behind a scheme to cheat people who were trying to save their homes from foreclosure.



In 2010, Rob Wolchek investigated Shumake and confronted him. After his story, the attorney general's office investigated. They issued a warrant for his arrest in 2015 but Shumake was in Africa now claiming to be a railroad magnate.

Shumake was arrested a few months ago and has been charged with two felony counts of false pretenses over $1,000 and 16 misdemeanor counts of credit services act violations.



Shumake's attorney asked for an adjournment until next month. Shumake then left once again surrounded by muscle.

Robert Shumake has entered a not guilty plea. He wasn't talking today, but in a statement he sent us, he says he expects to be completely exonerated once the facts are presented.



He is out on bond.