Witnesses: Man shot pushing baby stroller in front of home on west side of Detroit Local News Witnesses: Man shot pushing baby in stroller on west side of Detroit

A man was shot in front of his house in the 9600 block of Asbury Park in Detroit.

The 26-year-old victim was wounded in his left arm, while the suspect fled on foot at 4 p.m. Wednesday. He is expected to recover, but his condition is still pending, police say.

The suspect is described as a thin black man with a full beard who was wearing a black hoodie and blue ripped jeans.

Witnesses say the man was with a baby in the stroller at the time of the shooting. Police have not confirmed that.

"I saw the guy walking down the street with his baby in the stroller and he was limping with his sleeve up," said one woman. "I told my husband he had been shot because that's my neighbor's son and we talk to him every day. I'm like he's been shot, go get me some rags.

"I got the rags and tied his arm up and EMS told me what to do and they took him to the hospital."

Police are still looking for the shooter. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.