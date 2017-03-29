Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded on Grandville in Detroit Local News Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded on Grandville in Detroit Two men were shot including a 26-year-old man who was killed. Police say he was shot in the head.

Right now, the condition of the second victim is stable while Detroit police are looking for the shooter Wednesday.

Gunfire broke out at about 5:40 pm on the corner of Grandville and Margareta on the west side.

Police say the suspect walked up to the two victims, opened fire, and ran away. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Angela Dixon lives only a few houses away from where the shooting took place. She heard several shots and describes what she saw next.

"I got up and I looked out and I saw the guy laying up in that field," Dixon said. "Balled up, folded up. And I just saw somebody running. But I couldn't get a description. That I didn't see."

The shooting happened at a time while children were outdoors, no fortunately none of them were physically hurt.

Dixon is understandably angry.

"I'm just so tired of young people killing each other, trying to kill people, each other as our community when we should just get along instead of trying to be against each other," she said. "Everyone should just get out, get a job, stay focused, come home, eat, and go to sleep."

Dixon has lived in the neighborhood for three years, and can only feel lucky the bullets did not hit her home.

"But it was just so close," she said. “Knowing all the kids out here playing. I was just a nervous wreck and it was really sad."

Right now, police don't have any details on the motive behind the shooting, and a very vague description of the suspect - a black male in a hoodie.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information on the shooter, should give Detroit police a call at (313) 596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.