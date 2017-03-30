Person injured in fire at shuttered Victory Inn motel in Dearborn Local News Person injured in fire at shuttered Victory Inn motel in Dearborn One person was injured overnight when a fire tore through the shuttered Victory Inn Motel in Dearborn.

Firefighters were called twice to the motel near Wyoming and Michigan avenues because of multiple fires. Crews were called out the first time around 11:30 p.m. and then again at 2 a.m. Thursday when someone was seen setting the back of the building on fire.

One person has been taken to the hospital. It's not known right now the extent of that person's injuries.

The Victory Inn has been in the news several times over the past few years.

In November of 2016, a man died by suicide during a confrontation with police in the parking lot.

Then, in January, the motel was the focus of a human trafficking raid involving several police agencies. A judge later ordered the motel to be shut down, and is now permanently closed.

In 2016 alone, Detroit Police had 115 runs to the Victory Inn for various reports of homicides, assaults and robberies. The motel is right on the Dearborn-Detroit border.

Many living nearby say the motel, which is located between a strip club and an adult book store, is known for illegal activities.

Investigators believe the two fires are suspicious and are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.