Couple to live in U-M tiny home completely powered by solar energy

A Michigan family will soon be moving into a tiny home completely powered by solar energy.

The 660 square foot solar house was built by University of Michigan students and faculty, and has been on display in Ann Arbor for more than a decade.

The home recently went to auction and will soon be headed to its new owners in Evart, Mich., a town about 45 miles northwest of Mount Pleasant.

The move isn't as easy as it sounds, though. The house must be taken apart and then pieced back together again.

"It's going to be a beautiful home," says Rob Patterson, a construction manager with Meadowlark Design. "They're expecting a new baby so they're really excited. It's going to be a lot of work for them, but once they get it put back together it's going to be a very unique place to live. There's not another one like it and I think they're really going to enjoy it."

The home is designed to operate completely off the grid. Solar energy heats the home, water heater and even the floors.