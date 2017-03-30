Southfield's Madrigal Chorale to perform at Carnegie Hall Local News Southfield's Madrigal Chorale to perform at Carnegie Hall A Southfield choral that's been a part of metro Detroit for more than 100 years will be singing at Carnegie Hall.

- A Southfield choral that's been a part of metro Detroit for more than 100 years will be singing at Carnegie Hall.

The Madrigal Chorale will perform at Carnegie Hall on Sunday, April 9, 2017 as part of the Gotham SINGS! festival. Their concert will feature music arranged by Michigan composer Stacey Gibbs, whose music has been performed all over the world.

Madrigal Chorale started more than 100 years ago as an all-male chorus and was once an all-female chorus, too, before it finally became a mixed-voice chorus about 40 years ago. The chorale sang at Carnegie Hall in the 1940s and are happy to be returning.

"We're all very excited," says Madrigal Chorale president Rick Blauvelt. "We have sung all over the world. I personally have been here for over 20 years now; I've sung at the White House; I've sung at National Cathedral in Europe; and a number of venues. This might be just about my favorite idea, though, the idea of being on the same stage shared by so many great talents and musicians of every stride."

The Madrigal Chorale has singers from all walks of life, including teachers, doctors and even a federal prosecutor.

The chorus is an audition-only group. They do auditions in September and January.

For more information, visit www.madrigalchorale.org.