Troy police arrest man for child porn, searching for witnesses

- Police in Troy have arrested a 37-year-old man on multiple charges of child pornography.

Brandon Donnellon was arrested after a lengthy investigation. According to police, they executed a search warrant on his home in July 2016 after receiving information that he was in possession of child pornography. Police seized his digital devices.

Donnellon was arrested Tuesday by the Troy Police Department on charges of child pornography and using a computer to commit a crime.

On Thursday, police announced the charges were issued by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Donnellon is being held on a $3 million bond and is being held in the Oakland County Jail.

Troy Police say they're still searching for additional information including possible victims. They ask anyone who may know anything to contact the detective in charge at 248-524-3449.