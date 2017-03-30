Wallside Windows and Lyft offer half-off rides on Opening Day

Baseball season is here. In just a few days, your Detroit Tigers will be playing baseball again and on Friday, they'll be doing it in Detroit.

Comerica Park is expected to sell out on Opening Day next Friday. That means 40,000 plus baseball fans will be packed into the stadium. They'll be buying new Tigers gear, food, and beer. This year, Wallside Windows and Lyft want to make sure everyone gets home safe.

Wallside Windows announced on Thursday that any fans leaving Comerica Park and want to ride with Lyft, will get half off their trip home.

All you have to do is enter the promo code WALLSIDE in the Lyft app before you request the ride. You can also claim your discount on Lyft's website by CLICKING HERE.

"At Wallside, we're all huge Tigers fans," said Chief of Staff Adam Blanck. "We know Opening Day is one of metro Detroit's favorite holidays and we want to make sure everyone who celebrates gets home safely."

Coincidentally, Opening Day is also National Beer Day. This is a real day and it was started in 1933 when the Cullen-Harrison Act went into affect that allowed people to brew and sell beer in the U.S. So drink up, but do it safely and get a safe ride home.

Wallside will cover half of the cost of rides up to $30 or $15 of your ride, if it costs more than $30.

The Tigers play the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 7, at 1:10 p.m. You can watch the game on FOX 2 with pregame coverage starting at 9 a.m. on the field with Ryan Ermanni and Amy Andrews.

We want to make sure fans have a safe ride home from Opening Day⚾️. Half off the cost of @lyft rides🚙 home next Fri: https://t.co/nGN7qX3vTJ pic.twitter.com/7wRqxNbnfL — Wallside Windows (@Wallside_Window) March 30, 2017

Click here for more information from Wallside Windows.