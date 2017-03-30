Flood Watch issued for SE Michigan through Friday morning

- A Flood Watch has been issued for most of SE Michigan through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has put the Flood Watch in effect for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Rainfall totals have averaged between half and inch to one inch across the Detroit metro area according to the Detroit / Pontiac NWS office. Additional rainfall is expected between 0.75 inches to 1.5 inches is expected through Friday with possibly higher amounts.

The highest rainfall rates are expected to occur late this afternoon and early this evening as thunderstorms also work through the area.



* Rainfall totals in excess of 2 inches may cause flooding issues across metro Detroit, with low level areas most susceptible.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings.

Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP