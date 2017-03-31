89X nixes morning show, closes American office Local News 89X nixes morning show, closes American office The Windsor-based radio station 89X has closed its American office and is cutting several members of its on-air staff, effective immediately.

It's part of a major restructuring, and also includes 93.9 The River, Memories 580 AM and AM 800.

Those cuts include the 89X morning show team "Cal and Co."

"Unless you have a live morning show in Detroit, you're not really competitive. You're sort of running up the white flag," says Lex Kuhne, 89X co-founder. "But, that's always been the tension - because it was a Canadian station and it was always owned by Canadians, and Americans can't own Canadian stations."

89X has branded itself as "the only New Rock Alternative." They've hosted several concerts in the area over the years, such as the annual "The Night 89X Stole Christmas" and "The 89X Birthday Bash."

No word yet if anyone will replace the morning show.