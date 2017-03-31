New York man sentenced for running human trafficking ring in metro Detroit Local News New York man sentenced for running human trafficking ring in metro Detroit A New York man who ran a human trafficking ring in Oakland and Macomb counties is going to prison.

Thursday, a judge sentenced 24-year-old Joanthan Colon to 3 to 10 years in prison. He had been convicted of long list of felonies.

He ran a human escort operation out of local motels, posting ad online for sex involving several women. Investigators say Colon would also provide his victims with addictive drugs, and force some of the women to stay with him at Detroit-area motels.

Cops: New York man ran human trafficking, prostitution in Detroit area

We're told Colon came from Bronx, New York and set up shop here in metro Detroit, where he ran the online escort operation.

Investigators say Colon was arrested in Madison Heights in the area of 14 Mile and John R.

Colon had nothing to say in court during his sentencing.