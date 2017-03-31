Law firm cites Orchard Lake Rd and 14 Mile as most dangerous intersection Local News Law firm cites Orchard Lake Rd and 14 Mile as most dangerous intersection Auto accident attorneys at Michigan Auto Law shared a list of the 20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan.

- Auto accident attorneys at Michigan Auto Law shared a list of the 20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan. The most dangerous intersection in 2016 is surprising because it has never appeared in any of the previous lists.

The intersection of 14 Mile and Orchard Lake roads, on the Farmington Hills/West Bloomfield, had the most car crashes in 2016.

The report says 163 total crashes happened at that intersection, which includes a roundabout. Twenty seven of them resulted in injury.

The second most dangerous intersection is in Warren/Centerline where Van Dyke intersects with 11 Mile Road/I-696. That intersection saw 158 accidents with 37 resulting in injury.

Intersections in Southfield, Commerce Township and Troy have the remaining dangerous intersections in the Top 5. You can see the full list here from Michigan Auto Law.

The report is put together every year with data from Michigan State Police. The hope with putting the list together is to make drivers aware of dangerous intersections so they'll be more cautious when approaching one.