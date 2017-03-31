Teen injured when jumping to safety in Detroit house fire

- Four people are hospitalized after an early-morning house fire in Detroit.

The fire happened at a two-family flat on Euclid Road on the city's west side.

A woman and three children were inside at the time, including a 5-day-old baby. We're told a 13-year-old old boy had to jump to safety from the second floor.

All four were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The 13-year-old was also injured when he jumped. The extent of his injuries is not known right now.

Investigators tell us it appears the fire started in the kitchen, possibly from a leak.

We're also told the home had smoke detectors that weren't working.

