Man killed in car crash at Waterford daycare center Local News Man killed in car crash at Waterford daycare center Police are investigating a fatal car accident that happened early Friday morning outside a daycare center in Waterford.

- Police are investigating a fatal car accident that happened early Friday morning outside a daycare center in Waterford. We're told the driver clipped a telephone pole and hit two trees before also hitting the Leapin' Lizards Childcare and Preschool on Walton Boulevard, which is at the intersection with Clintonville Road.

Police say the driver of the car was killed in the accident. Police haven't given the man's name but say he was a 36-year-old resident of Waterford. He was driving a 2006 GMC Acadia, which caught fire after the crash.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. Friday so the daycare center was closed at the time. No other injuries have been reported.

It's not known right now what caused the accident.

"People just drive too fast, and they don't realize when they hit that bridge that it's a curve and a bump and they lose control, more than most people think," says Russell Wright, who has lived in the area since the '70s. "I've seen trailers come off the back of trucks; boats come off the back of trucks and cars. It's always been a bad intersection, even when it was just a two-lane road."

Police say they're early in the investigation but it appears right now that alcohol wasn't a factor.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.